COVID-19 resources

COVID-19: Publicly accessible information, guidelines and resources for local Defence Team members

By CFB Halifax

We understand that not all members of our local Defence community have access to DWAN or the Defence Team Intranet. For this reason, much of the information our members might be looking for regarding COVID-19 can be found on publicly accessible webpages and social media sites.

You can find a list of CFB Halifax-specific COVID-19 updates on the pinned Facebook note available at www.facebook.com/BaseHalifax. This note also includes provincial and federal information, guidelines and resources regarding COVID-19. Information is added/amended and time stamped each weekday at 2:00 pm ADT.

Local CAF/DND social media accounts also remain active, as we strive to share COVID-19 content that may impact our members. Follow us!

Facebook:

Twitter:

Instagram: