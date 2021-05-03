The cost: ships lost in the Battle of the Atlantic

Every year on Battle of the Atlantic Sunday, a bell is rung for each of the ships lost during the battle, and for the lives lost with them.

Adversus – 20 Dec 1941. Ran aground, McNutts Island, near Shelburne, NS, none lost.

Alberni – 21 Aug 1944, English Channel, 49 lost.

Athabaskan – 29 Apr 1944, sunk by enemy torpedo, North of Île Vierge, off the coast of Brittany (France), 128 lost.

Bras D’or – 19 Oct 1940, St. Lawrence River, 30 lost.

Charlottetown – 11 Sep 1942, St. Lawrence River, 10 lost.

Chedabucto – 21 Oct 1943, St. Lawrence River, 1 lost.

Clayoquot – 24 Dec 1944, Halifax Approaches, 8 lost.

Esquimalt – 16 Apr 1945, Halifax Approaches, 44 lost. Last Canadian Warship to be sunk, Second World War.

Fraser – 25 Jun 1940, Bay Of Biscay, 47 lost.

Guysborough – 17 Mar 1945, Bay Of Biscay, 51 lost.

HDC 15 (Harbour Defence Patrol Craft) – 14 Apr 1943, Saint John, NB, 6 lost.

Lévis – 19 Sep 1941, North Atlantic, 18 lost. First corvette sunk in Second World War.

Louisbourg – 6 Feb 1943, Western Mediterranean, 37 lost.

Margaree – 27 Oct 1940, Northeastern Atlantic, 142 lost.

MTBs (Motor Torpedo Boats) 459, 461, 462, 465, 466 – 14 Feb 1945, Ostend, Belgium, 26 lost.

MTB 460 – 2 Jul 1944, English Channel, 11 lost.

MTB 463 – 8 Jul 1944, English Channel, none lost.

Ottawa – 13 Sep 1942, North Atlantic, 113 lost.

Otter – 26 Mar 1941, off Halifax, 19 lost.

Raccoon – 7 Sep 1942, St. Lawrence River, 37 lost.

Regina – 8 Aug 1944, Northern coast, Cornwall, 30 lost.

St Croix – 20 Sep 1943, North Atlantic, 147 lost.

Shawinigan – 24 Nov 1944, Cabot Strait, 91 lost.

Skeena – 25 Oct 1944, Iceland, 15 lost.

Spikenard – 10 Feb 1942, North Atlantic, 57 lost.

Trentonian – 22 Feb 1945, English Channel, 6 lost.

Valleyfield – 6 May 1944, Northwestern Atlantic, 123 lost.

Weyburn – 22 Feb 1943, Strait Of Gibraltar, 8 lost.

Windflower – 7 Dec 1941, Northwestern Atlantic, 23 lost.

Ypres – 12 May 1940, Halifax, none lost.