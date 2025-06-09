Composite Repair Course at 12 Air Maintenance Squadron

By Elizabeth Sharpe

Members of 12 Air Maintenance Squadron (12 AMS) at 12 Wing recently took learning into their own hands and ran the first local Advanced Composite Repair Course for 12 Wing Aircraft Structures (ACS) Technicians.

The idea was first raised in September 2023 during a coffee session with the 12 AMS Commanding Officer. Personnel from the ACS section suggested hosting the Advanced Composite Repair course at 12 Wing, reducing the need to send people to the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Technology and Engineering (CFSATE) at CFB Borden, and building a pool of skilled technicians and instructors right at 12 Wing. The CO was enthusiastic and authorized the members to proceed with the planning.

Over the course of 14 months, members took on the coordination of logistics, the review and approvals required, as well as the procurement of materials, tools, and equipment. In November 2024, the first 12 Wing Advanced Composite Repair course was run.

Students were chosen based on the needs of the personnel at 423 and 443 Maritime Helicopter Squadrons, as well as from the 12 AMS Aircraft Structures shop. All students were members of 12 Wing and Journeyperson qualified. One member from CFSATE came as a representative from Standards and monitored the course content to ensure it met the requirements of the training plan, prepared Lessons Learned and coordination of exams between on-site and CFSATE for the final qualification. There were five instructors total, all from 12 AMS; two from the Refinishing Shop, who hosted the course, and three volunteers who provided instructional support.

During the course, students learn the various aspects of composite repair, the build-up, and the use of different materials, such as carbon fibre and resins. The importance of safety when dealing with composites is also a key component of the course. While composites provide superior strength compared to their weight, their constituents (such as the fine fibers or resin matrices) can be extremely hazardous to one’s health. Therefore, all technicians are required to wear respirators and full body personal protective equipment (PPE). Safety is the top priority.

The course provides the necessary training and qualifications to conduct more advanced repairs on composite materials. While all Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aircraft have composite material to some degree, the CH148 Cyclone has one of the highest amounts of composite structures by percentage. Having members qualified in composite repair will benefit 12 Wing by bridging a gap between contractors, parts availability, and our resources within our approved scope.

To receive those qualifications, students must complete the course in full and demonstrate the skills learned. The stages of the course include the theory portion, followed by hands-on practical training. At the end of each phase, they complete a practical assessment prior to moving onto the next phase.

This first course ran with 4 students, including one from 443 Squadron in Patricia Bay, BC. All students passed, and with the success of this course established, 12 Wing is now planning to offer the course to other RCAF Wings, proving once again that 12 Wing continues to learn and improve, to seize the initiative, and to face challenges head-on.