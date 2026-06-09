Community support helps DND Family Days set sail once again 

Community support helps DND Family Days set sail

By Trident Staff

Ahoy, mateys! DND Family Days is once again returning to His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard Halifax on June 12 and 13 with this year’s nautical-themed celebration, Seas the Day.

Made possible through the continued support of sponsors and community partners, the annual event will bring together Canadian Armed Forces members, their families, and the wider Defence community for two days of fun featuring rides, games, entertainment, prizes, and more.

Children will find plenty to keep them busy throughout the event grounds, with inflatables, carnival-style games, and rides spread across the site. The Irving Shipbuilding-sponsored Entertainment Zone will once again serve as a hub, featuring a variety of activities designed to keep young pirates entertained all day long. Returning Presenting Sponsor Sobeys will be back with its cookie-decorating station, a Family Days tradition that continues to be a favourite stop for young visitors.

Among the returning favourites is also the always-popular Harbour Hopper experience, with rides available on both Friday and Saturday. Seats are limited, so visitors are encouraged to stop by the Ambassatours tent early each day to secure free tickets while supplies last. Visitors can also step aboard Canadian Armed Forces vessels during ship tours offered throughout the weekend, providing a glimpse into life and operations at sea. Free RHIB rides also offer a unique vantage point of the Dockyard (be sure to wear closed-toe shoes!)

Beyond the rides and attractions, Family Days offers plenty of opportunities to connect with members of the Defence Team. Canadian Armed Forces units from across CFB Halifax will be on site showcasing equipment, vehicles, and capabilities through interactive displays and demonstrations. CFB Halifax Fire and Emergency Services personnel and members of the Military Police Unit Halifax will also be participating throughout the event, giving visitors a chance to learn more about their important roles.

Daily prize draws remain one of the weekend’s most anticipated attractions, and 2026 promises another impressive lineup of giveaways. Visitors should plan to gather at the main PSP tent at 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday for the draws.

This year’s grand prizes include several travel opportunities, highlighted by a WestJet return trip for four people to any destination within the airline’s North American network. Another featured prize package combines flights, accommodations, and tickets to see the Toronto Blue Jays, thanks to a partnership between WestJet and Sobeys.

Visitors will also want to stop by the WestJet sponsor tent, where a fun shuffleboard challenge will provide an additional opportunity to enter a separate vacation giveaway for two people.

Other prizes up for grabs include bicycles courtesy of Thales and Babcock, SailGP tickets, home goods and gift sets from Costco, gift cards from CANEX, Tim Hortons, Giant Tiger, and much more.

In addition to the main prize draws, attendees are encouraged to visit the many sponsor booths, displays, and mobile activations located throughout dockyard. From the Tim Hortons and BMO trucks to interactive games and activities hosted by sponsors, there will be plenty of chances to win additional giveaways, including Family Days swag such as colourful hoodies, beach towels, and other commemorative merchandise.

“Family Days simply would not be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors and community partners,” said Missy Sonier, Corporate Services Director with Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax. “Their continued generosity helps us create an incredible event for our Canadian Armed Forces members and their families each year. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Family Days.”

The Family Days site will be open Friday, June 12, from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For full event details, schedules, and updates, visit https://cfmws.ca/halifax/in-your-community/family-days before setting sail for this year’s celebration.