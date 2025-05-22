

Community Pantry helps alleviate financial strain for Halifax & Region military families

By Don MacGillivray,

H&R MFRC

As the cost of living continues to rise, military families in the Halifax region are finding a vital source of support in the Halifax & Region Military Family Resource Centre (H&R MFRC) Community Pantry. Launched in the Fall of 2023, this initiative aims to provide much-needed food and personal items assistance to families facing financial challenges.

The Community Pantry, located at both the Windsor Park site in Halifax and the Shearwater site, offers pantry staples and nutritious food items such as cereals, soups, snacks, canned vegetables, fruit, other non-perishable goods, as well as hygiene products. To ensure that the pantry is a responsive service that adapts to the needs of the community, our cupboards are stocked based on feedback received from families.

“Families are feeling the strain of the economy and worry about providing for their families,” said Anne Sampson Roach, Family Well-Being Counsellor at the H&R MFRC. “Sometimes, they must make hard decisions to either pay rent or buy groceries.” The Community Pantry helps ease that burden and provides families with the essentials they need.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of local donations from families, CAF units, and donors, the pantry is self-sustaining. It thrives on both food and monetary donations, which are always welcome at either location. If community members would like to contribute, they are encouraged to stop by the H&R MFRC admin office during business hours.

“This service is truly for families by families, with support of many donors such as Veteran agencies, CAF units and individuals, who want to give back to their military family community. The anonymous service encourages families to access it when they need it,” said Shelley Hopkins, Executive Director of H&R MFRC. If you need assistance, please come by. If you’re able to assist, we are grateful for your support.

The pantry’s partnership with the Veteran Farm Project Society, which ran from May to December of last year, was a key contributor to keeping the shelves stocked. The Society provided essential staple foods and fresh produce, helping to diversify the items available to families in need.

The H&R MFRC is deeply grateful to its generous donors, including Angus G Foods, UN NATO Veterans, the Stokers, and numerous Unit and individual contributors. Their support has been integral in making the Community Pantry sustainable.

“You have no idea how much this means to me,” shared one pantry user. “Thank you so much for the support.”

The Royal Canadian Naval Benevolent Fund has been a financial contributor since 2024, with a recent donation targeted to help us create meal kits. Meal kits are prepared monthly in the food pantry and include pantry staples to help families create simple, healthy meals at home. Some of the most popular kits have included pizza kits, vegetarian chili kits, and Christmas cookie jars.

The H&R MFRC encourages all military families to reach out to the pantry for support or to offer assistance. Those with questions or in need of more information can contact the MFRC’s 24/7 info line at 902-427-7788 or email info@hrmfrc.ca.