Community generosity adds up at CANEX Halifax 

Staff at the CANEX Halifax ExpressMart are thanking members of CFB Halifax for their generosity during the store’s annual Support Our Troops holiday campaign. The Stadacona location led all East Region stores (Atlantic Canada and Quebec), with approximately 650 individual donations contributing to more than $1,500 raised for Support Our Troops, the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces. Pictured are store supervisor Michelle Berkman (left) and sales associate Frank Beals, surrounded by just a portion of the many thank-you cards signed by donors and displayed throughout the store.