Commander of Canadian Forces Base Halifax named one of Esprit de Corps magazine’s 2025 Breaking Down the Barricades: Women in Defence award recipients 

Commander of Canadian Forces Base Halifax named one of Esprit de Corps’ 2025 Breaking Down the Barricades: Women in Defence award recipients

The Esprit de Corps Women in Defence Award is presented annually to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution in the Canadian defence sector, whether currently serving in the Forces, working in industry, advocating for serving or veteran members of the Canadian Armed Forces, or involved in a supporting organization at the local, provincial and/or national level. Recipients of the 2025 Women in Defence Award were revealed in the March 2025 issue of Esprit de Corps, with a formal award ceremony held at the Beechwood National Memorial Centre in Ottawa, Ontario on May 26.

The Commander of Canadian Forces Base Halifax, Captain(N) Annick Fortin, has been named one of 20 award recipients this year. Below is her recipient profile, reproduced bilingually in the Trident Newspaper with permission from Esprit de Corps. The original profile (English only) can be found here (pages 19 and 20).



Captain(N) Annick Fortin is the Commander of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax, a leader who has dedicated herself to both her country and community for almost 34 years. From a young age, she was drawn to the military world, captivated by the values of service, leadership, and teamwork. She was motivated by the idea of being part of something bigger, contributing to national security, and working in dynamic, collaborative environments.

Balancing her personal and professional life has been key to Capt(N) Fortin’s success. Throughout her journey, she has had the support of a strong network, including her family, which has been crucial to her growth. Her current role as Base Commander at CFB Halifax, one of Canada’s largest military bases and home to the East Coast navy, demands the ability to juggle multiple responsibilities. In this position, she oversees a wide range of Base services—from personnel administration, logistics, and information technology to port operations and emergency services—all of which contribute to Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) operations and home and abroad. CFB Halifax also supports over 10,000 Canadian Armed Forces members and civilian employees who work (and in some cases live) on Base, and contributes significantly to the local economy. With approximately 1,400 personnel under her command, Capt(N) Fortin strives for smooth operations while fostering positive relationships within the military and the surrounding community.

Annick’s path to this leadership role was shaped by years of diverse experience. She joined the CAF through the Regular Officer Training Plan, gaining both educational and military training. A Naval Warfare Officer by trade, she has risen through the ranks over the years, taking on command appointments, staff positions, and operational deployments. Notably, she has commanded two RCN warships, HMCS Regina and HMCS Winnipeg, leading Winnipeg on a deployment to the Indo-Pacific for Operation PROJECTION. Each challenge faced has helped refine her leadership skills, with the unwavering support of her colleagues, family, and community as the backbone to her success.

One standout moment in Annick’s career came in July 2024 when she took command of CFB Halifax. This milestone represented the culmination of her years of hard work and dedication. Leading such a vital component of the RCN’s operations is a responsibility Annick holds with great pride and determination.

While Annick is aware of the challenges women can face in traditionally male-dominated fields, her professionalism, authenticity, and resilience have allowed her to break through barriers and lead side by side with her peers, paving the way for greater diversity and inclusivity in the CAF.

Her advice to young women entering the military is simple: believe in yourself. She encourages them to embrace leadership opportunities, seek mentors, and treat others with respect. For Annick, the most rewarding part of her career has been the people she’s worked with—those who share a common mission and work together to make a difference in the world.

As she looks ahead to 2025, Capt(N) Fortin remains focused on strengthening CFB Halifax’s operational effectiveness, fostering a positive and inclusive workplace for Defence Team members, and enhancing support to the local community. Her commitment to excellence and dedication to the welfare of the Defence community continue to inspire those around her.