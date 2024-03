It was a big day for the ship’s company of His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Toronto on February 15, as they welcomed the ship’s new Coxswain, CPO1 Conrad Johnson, and said goodbye to CPO1 Yannick Proulx. The ceremony took place at the Sea King Club, as Toronto is currently in a maintenance period. After presiding over the Change of Appointment, Commanding Officer Cdr Adrian Armitage also presented awards and certificates to members of the crew.