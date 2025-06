The Intersex-Inclusive Pride flag was raised during morning colours at CFB Halifax on May 17 to recognize the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The Base team strives to foster an environment where everyone feels safe and respected at the workplace. Our region is also home to the Atlantic Defence Team Pride Organization, which aims to support LGBTQ2+ members and acts in an advisory role to senior leaders regarding systemic issues.