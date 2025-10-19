Clearing the way for safe seas

Members of Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) prepare a detonation cord while conducting mine countermeasure operations as part of Canada’s Operation REASSURANCE in the Black Sea on October 7. The divers were among Canadian Armed Forces personnel who took part in the Romanian Naval Forces’ Exercise POSEIDON 25 from October 6–10. Working alongside Romanian counterparts, the Canadians trained to locate, identify, and neutralize sea mines. The exercise brought together 800 military personnel from 13 nations.