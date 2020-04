On March 3, 2020, a group of Clearance Divers graduated from the Clearance Diver QL5B Technicians Course 0014 held at the Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic). From left to right: PO2 Letourneau, LS Gilbert, LS Northrup, LS Divers, LS Dekraker, LS MacAvoy, LS Wilson, and LS Perry.