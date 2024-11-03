Clash of the Titans hockey fundraiser ends in tie 

On Thursday, October 3, the 2024 Clash of the Titans charity hockey event took place at the Halifax Forum.

During the first game of the evening, the Ottawa Service Attachés Association Lame Ducks took on the Esprit de Corps Commando Lites, with the Commando Lites coming out on top 3-2. Game #2 saw our very own CFB Halifax Mariners take on the Esprit de Corps Commandos, with the Commanding Officer of HMCS Halifax, Cdr April Blackwood, and our Royal Canadian Navy mascot, SONAR, making an appearance for the ceremonial puck drop! It was a well-fought game that ended in a solid 5-5 draw.

In addition to a strong showing on the ice, the Stadacona Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Halifax Regional Municipality Cadet Tri-Service Band were on-hand to provide musical accompaniment throughout the event.

Bravo Zulu to all involved in this fundraiser! More than $3,300 was raised in support of local Cadet programs.