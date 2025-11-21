Clash of the Titans charity game returns to Halifax Forum

Four military hockey squads brought intense competition to the Halifax Forum on October 2 during the latest edition of the Clash of the Titans charity event. The evening opened with the Ottawa-based military attaché team, the Lame Ducks, taking on the Esprit de Corps Commando Lites, followed by the feature matchup between the CFB Halifax Mariners and the Esprit de Corps Commandos.

The Esprit de Corps teams skated away with a pair of decisive wins, with the Lites the Lame Ducks 4–0 before securing a 10–5 victory over the Mariners. The action was bolstered by performances from local cadets and the Stadacona Band Band of the Royal Canadian Navy. Navy League cadets were in the stands to provide cheers alongside the RCN mascot, SONAR, adding to the sense of community support.

Now nearly a decade-long tradition, the annual event continues to raise funds for the Cadet Leagues of Nova Scotia, helping support youth programming across the province.