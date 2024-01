Canadian Leaders at Sea (CLaS) participants Robert Dawson, left, and Hon Capt (N) Jeanette Southwood are seen aboard HMCS Fredericton on November 28. The latest iteration of the Royal Canadian Navy outreach program hosted leaders from the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, and included an overnight sail with HMCS Fredericton and tours of HMCS Max Bernays. See more photos below.