The Canadian Armed Forces CISM Lifesaving Team returned from the Canadian Surf Lifesaving Championships and training camp held in Halifax at Martinique/Rainbow Beach at the end of August with no shortage of success! Capt Mercedes LeBlance and Lt(N) Emily Chambers each took home silver medals, while OCdr Hanna Mountford won a bronze. Members of the CISM team were also named to the Canadian National Team. Congratulations to our CISM athletes!