Choose Your Health Challenge: Congratulations to Cpl Bakes!

By the Health Promotion Team

The Choose Your Health Challenge, held from June 1 – July 13, was a six-week initiative designed to promote holistic well-being within our community.

The challenge encouraged participants to engage in a wide range of health-promoting activities selected from a curated list, with a minimum completion of 10 activities spanning six pillars of health (emotional, spiritual, practical/professional, psychological, physical/nutritional, and social/relationship wellness). To foster creativity and engagement, participants were asked to document and submit their progress in unique and innovative ways. The grand prize for the challenge was an attractive package made possible by an ongoing partnership between Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax and Rodd Hotels and Resorts, Murphy Hospitality Group, and the Confederation Centre for the Arts. The prize package included:

One Night Stay at Rodd Charlottetown

Two Confederation Centre tickets for production of Anne of Green Gables or Jersey Boys

$100 Gas Card

Confederation Bridge Gift Card

Murphy Hospitality Group $100 Gift Card

Three outstanding submissions were selected for finalist consideration, and one first-place prize was awarded to Corporal (Cpl) Christie Bakes.

The challenge inspired participants to engage creatively, showcasing their health journeys through videos, photo collages, written journals, and even artistic expressions like poetry and sculpture.

The Choose Your Health Challenge successfully achieved its core objective of raising health awareness and encouraging positive behavior change within the community. Thank you to all who participated!

