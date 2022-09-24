Changes to naming protocol for RCN ships, units following Her Majesty’s passing / Changements dans le protocole de dénomination des navires et unités de la MRC à la suite du décès de Sa Majesté

Changes to naming protocol for RCN ships, units following Her Majesty’s passing

Following the Queen’s passing and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III, all commissioned RCN vessels are now known as His Majesty’s Canadian Ships and Submarines. This also applies to Naval Reserve Divisions across the country.

Units and establishments that use the “HMC” prefix must also update their names. So, the dockyards in Esquimalt, B.C., and Halifax are now both known as His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard. Queen’s Harbour Master is now known as King’s Harbour Master.

It should be noted that these changes only apply in English. Due to differences in grammar in French, there is no change.

In correspondence or information for publication, personnel should immediately start using the name change.

As of sunset on the day of the Queen’s funeral, September 19, all official photographs of the Queen were to be taken down. The official portrait’s location is to remain empty until such time as the King’s is made available, which could take some time.

Official acts, orders, regulations and instructions, such as Queen’s Regulations and Orders, shall not be changed until these are changed officially by the appropriate authority.

Further direction will be provided for changing such things as signs and placards.

Changements dans le protocole de dénomination des navires et unités de la MRC à la suite du décès de Sa Majesté

