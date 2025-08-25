CFHA: Introducing the brand-new Occupant Portal

Introducing the brand-new Occupant Portal: a streamlined hub for military housing needs

By CFHA

The Canadian Forces Housing Agency (CFHA) recently reached a significant milestone in modernizing its operations by launching the Occupant Portal on Canada.ca. This new webpage brings all of the Agency’s occupant services together in one convenient location, improving efficiency and streamlining housing services for Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and their families.

The portal is a one-stop-shop for Residential Housing Units occupants, helping them find the information and services they need more easily. It has been designed to be intuitive, accessible and focused on the user experience. From applying for military housing to submitting maintenance requests, the new layout and content are tailored to support occupants at every stage of their housing journey. As Stephen Jubinville, Customer Service Program Manager at CFHA said:

“We’ve listened to our occupants and recognized the shift in how they want to access housing services. While website usage has declined over time, occupants identified a strong interest in a dedicated online portal. More than half of our occupants are eager to manage their housing needs digitally, from updating contact details to submitting service requests. This valuable feedback is guiding our digital transformation.”

This initiative is a great example of what strong collaboration between two teams, in this case Communications and Customer Service, can achieve. Jamie Pereira, the lead Digital Communications Advisor on the project, explained that:

“Customer Service had a clear vision and our role in Communications was to bring that vision to life in a way that worked within the structure and capabilities of the Canada.ca platform. The result is a webpage with clear paths to tools, forms, and guidance that support users at every step of the housing journey. I’m proud to have contributed to a tool that will make it easier for CAF members and their families to find the housing information and support they need, when they need it.”

This new tool reflects the Agency’s priorities and objectives as outlined in the 2025–2030 CFHA Strategic Plan: Building Our Future, and displays its commitment to:

Elevate the customer experience by making housing services more accessible and responsive.

Modernize its business through digital innovation and technology-driven service delivery.

Meet the evolving needs of the CAF by ensuring digital tools are aligned with occupant expectations.

Stephen also mentioned that these efforts align with the CAF Digital Campaign Plan and support the broader Government of Canada vision. “CFHA is proud to be part of this momentum, working toward a fully digitized service model by 2030. This is more than a technology upgrade, it’s a commitment to modern, more accessible, and occupant-focused service delivery,” he added.

This is just one of many steps the CFHA is taking to build a stronger, more responsive organization that serves CAF members and their families.