CFB Halifax work arrangements beyond April 30

By Capt(N) David Mazur,

Base Commander, CFB Halifax

To our local Defence family: Please note that CFB Halifax will be maintaining core and critical services beyond April 30, 2020, and until further notice, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, I wish to express my great sadness and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims of the tragic events that unfolded in our beloved province on April 18-19. My heart goes out to all who have been impacted by this devastating loss of life, including our sisters and brothers in arms within the RCMP family who are mourning a fallen comrade. This tragedy is amplified by physical distancing protocols, as mourning in isolation hinders our ability to find solace in communal healing. That being said, it is heartwarming to see that communities near and far have found creative, virtual ways of honouring the fallen and celebrating their lives.

For anyone touched by this tragedy or suffering during this particularly difficult time, please seek whatever support you need. To our members, please remember that resources—such as our Base Chaplains, the EAP Program, mental health crisis lines and much more—are available 24/7. You are not alone.

Secondly, CFB Halifax will be maintaining core and critical services beyond April 30, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that we are now entering a third month in this posture, which is not without its own challenges. While much effort has gone into mitigating the spread of COVID-19 within our local Defence Team and the larger community, our Base team must continue protecting its capability to support RCN and CAF operations at home and abroad. Here at home, we are maintaining a capacity to assist with future government and community Requests for Assistance (RFAs) under OP LASER (pandemic response) and OP LENTUS (natural disaster response) as part of Joint Task Force Atlantic.

Since mid-March, the vast majority of our workforce has been working from home whenever and wherever possible. By working from home, you are ensuring that our Defence Team remains healthy and ready to serve if called upon. This is important work that cannot—and does not—go unnoticed. Moreover, with ongoing school and daycare closures, many of you working from home are also responsible for educating and caring for your children full-time. Some of you are also taking care of parents or other family members. I understand that these realities add more stress and complexity to an already difficult situation, and that you are all doing your best to navigate this new work/life balance. Keep moving forward, and remember to treat yourself kindly.

While the majority of our Defence Team is working from home, let’s not forget those members working across the Base maintaining the delivery of core and critical services. A dedicated group of friends and colleagues across our branches, lodger units and the larger Formation continue reporting to work in order to support core and critical business and operations. I want to assure everyone, especially those coming to work at the Base, that the Formation has a very vigorous Health and Wellness program that is continuously monitoring the situation. We have enhanced cleaning, response and mitigation protocols established, and both unit Command Teams and labour leadership are keeping the health and safety of our Defence Team at the forefront of everything we do. Specific to core and critical services available on Base, we have consolidated many of these services as part of a new Base Services Directory (rb.gy/gtglhf) so that you, our members, can easily access important information and resources.

As this pandemic evolves and more information becomes available, the MARLANT Safety and Environment team has been consistently issuing updates and guidelines to help mitigate risk of exposure when conducting core business and to keep our workplaces clean. From enhanced cleaning routines to strict personal protection measures, the Base is enacting proactive and preventative operating procedures to keep our work environments as safe as possible. Let’s not forget, however, that we all have our part to play in helping to crush the curve. For more information regarding protecting yourself and others, please visit canada.ca/coronavirus. You can also watch this helpful video on keeping your workplace (and homes) clean, compliments of Canadian Forces Health Services Centre (Atlantic). (https://www.facebook.com/1257597104272024/videos/895549867575780/).

Finally, these are unprecedented times and we cannot thank our community enough for everything that you do. Bravo Zulu to our entire Base Team, to lodger units across the Formation and to all the frontliners for your ongoing commitment, support and service. Thank you to the entire Defence Team for your hard work, flexibility and professionalism. Seeing how you have all risen to the occasion at a very uncertain time makes me incredibly proud and honoured to be your Base Commander.

We are all in this together. We are Nova Scotia Strong.

Stay connected, stay safe and stay well.