CFB Halifax women win silver at CAF nationals

By Trident Staff

After dominating through the round-robin portion, the CFB Halifax Mariner’s women’s team fell in the finals to CFB Valcartier for a silver-medal win at the 2024 Canadian Armed Forces Women’s National Hockey Championship.

The early part of the week saw Halifax win 3 hard-fought games in a row, with victories over Edmonton (4-1), Trenton (2-1 overtime), and the eventual champions from Valcartier (4-3), earning the Mariners women a bye to the gold-medal game on February 28.

The final game saw Halifax give up two goals early to find themselves down 2-0 midway through the second period. The Mariners got on the board soon after, but their lone goal was answered by Valcartier near the end of the second period, and the 3-1 score held through the rest of the game.

Congratulations to Acting Sub-Lieutenant Jessica Brown, Naval Cadet Robyn Nicholson and Master-Corporal Allyson Mabie (roster addition from Gagetown), who all received Game MVP awards through the week, as well as the rest of the team for their successful season overall.