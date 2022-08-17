CFB Halifax welcomes new Base Administration Officer / La BFC Halifax accueille un nouvel officier du service de l’administration de la base

CFB Halifax has a new commanding officer for its Base Administration branch, with Commander Cythia Foley taking over command during a formal Change of Command ceremony at the Juno Tower bridge on July 15. Cdr Foley is no stranger to CFB Halifax and has extensive experience sailing with the Atlantic Fleet, including deployments with HMCS Ville de Québec and HMCS Toronto. She most recently served in Ottawa as the Senior Staff Officer and Comptroller to the Director General of Naval Strategic Readiness. Outgoing commanding officer Commander Katy Shearer, officially CFB Halifax’s Personnel Selection Officer, was given plenty of credit for stepping up in recent years first as the Executive Officer, then as the acting Commanding Officer, for Base Administration.

La BFC Halifax a un nouveau commandant pour son service d’administration de la base. La capitaine de frégate Cythia Foley a pris le commandement lors d’une cérémonie officielle de passation de commandement au pont de la tour Juno le 15 juillet. La Capf Foley n’est pas étrangère à la BFC Halifax et possède une vaste expérience de la navigation au sein de la Flotte de l’Atlantique, y compris des déploiements avec le NCSM Ville de Québec et le NCSM Toronto. Elle a récemment servi à Ottawa en tant qu’officier supérieur d’état-major et contrôleur du directeur général de la préparation stratégique de la Marine. Le commandant sortant, la capitaine de frégate Katy Shearer, officiellement officier de sélection du personnel de la BFC Halifax, a été applaudi pour avoir assumé au cours des dernières années les fonctions d’officier exécutif, puis de commandant intérimaire de l’administration de la base.