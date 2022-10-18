Cliquez ici pour lire en français

CFB Halifax Mariners finish strong at Slo-Pitch nationals

By Trident Staff

Both the CFB Halifax Mariners men’s and women’s slo-pitch teams represented the Atlantic region at the CAF National Championship from September 10-23 in Edmonton, with both teams putting in strong showings through the week.

On the women’s side, despite some close games, they were only able to pick up a single win against Valcartier during round-robin play. They then bested Valcartier again during an opening playoff match, before falling to Edmonton, the eventual champions, in the next round.

The Mariners men’s team picked up two wins in the round-robin portion against Esquimalt and Bagotville, before beating Bagotville again for a bye to the Championship game. The Bagotville squad made a rebound, however, winning their next game to earn their spot in the finals, and then taking down the Mariners to secure CFB Bagotville’s first national Slo-Pitch title.