CFB Halifax to host Bell Let’s Talk Ambassador Jessica Holmes at event on January 29

By CFB Halifax PA,

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Bell Let’s Talk campaign, a multi-year charitable program dedicated to the promotion and support of mental health across Canada. The campaign encourages Canadians to speak openly about their mental health in order to make every day a day it’s okay to talk about mental health.

On Wednesday, January 29, local Defence Team members are invited to attend a special Bell Let’s Talk Day event at Stadacona, during which Bell Let’s Talk Ambassador Jessica Holmes will be sharing her personal stories of post-partum depression and general depression in hopes of helping end the stigma around mental health issues.

Holmes, a perennial favourite on the Royal Canadian Air Farce for 15 years, brings the house down on stage with her stand-up comedy, having opened for giants such as Ellen DeGeneres, Russell Peters, Jerry Seinfeld, and even Oprah Winfrey. While at CFB Halifax, she will deliver her message while bringing light – and laugh-out-loud laughter – to what can often seem to be a dark topic.

The event kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at Tribute Tower – Mr. Mac’s Room #144 with coffee, tea and light refreshments, with Holmes taking the stage from 10 – 11 a.m. All local Defence Team members, both military and civilian, are welcome and encouraged to attend this wonderful morning of mental health education and entertainment.

Bell Let’s Talk Day Flag Raising

Before the event at Tribute Tower, all are invited to attend the official Bell Let’s Talk Day flag raising in front of CFB Halifax headquarters, Stadacona building S90. The flag raising will take place during morning colours at 8 a.m., and will be livestreamed on the CFB Halifax Facebook page (@BaseHalifax) for those who are unable to attend.

The CAF and the Department of National Defence commend Bell for their ongoing leadership and work to raise public awareness around mental health issues through their Bell Let’s Talk campaign. Here at CFB Halifax, we look forward to welcoming Jessica Holmes into our Defence community on Bell Let’s Talk Day to help bring awareness to some of today’s most prevalent mental illnesses. By learning more about mental health, we can take steps to help ourselves and others with mental illness, and to help reduce the stigma of mental illness in the workplace, in our homes and in our communities.