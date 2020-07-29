CFB Halifax flies the Pride flag

On July 16, in honour of the 33rd Halifax Pride Festival, CFB Halifax flew the Pride flag at both Base HQ and Admiral’s Gate at Stadacona, as a sign of respect, inclusion and acknowledgement of the struggles faced by LGBTQ2+ Defence members and the larger community. CFB Halifax is dedicated to being an organization where everyone feels respected, welcomed and safe in the workplace. CFB Halifax is committed to better understanding the unique challenges faced by our LGBTQ2+ members while providing training and educational opportunities to Defence Team members through the Positive Space Initiative and the Maritime Defence Pride Network. These groups foster safe environments for LGBTQ2+ Defence Team members and their allies while encouraging open dialogue, striving for meaningful change, and cultivating a more inclusive community.