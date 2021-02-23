CFB Halifax Curling Club invites units and new curlers

By Trident Staff

The CFB Halifax Curling Club in Windsor Park recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, and though health restrictions mean the club is still operating under a number of special protocols, they aren’t letting that get in the way of enjoying the remainder of the curling season.

The club’s regular leagues, draws and games resumed on January 25 for seasoned curlers, and a new program is also offering an introduction to the sport for beginners. The Curling Academy begins on Saturday, March 6, and registration is currently open. It’s a six-week course, held on Saturdays from 2-4 p.m., meant to introduce new curlers to the rules of play and basic techniques, getting them ready for recreational leagues or to just play for fun. There’s a $120 fee to enroll, with a 20 percent discount for current CAF members and DND employees, as well as a 7 percent discount for retired CAF members.

Curling Club Manager Floyd Otto noted he’s also putting the word out to local units to book their unit bonspiels – there’s plenty of ice slots available through April and March, and the club can arrange for instruction or clinics for if interested. Units need only to cover the fee for equipment rentals; ice time is provided free of charge.

“We can get units out there to have some fun, we can teach them how to curl, whatever they’d like to do. It’s a big part of what we do and we’re open for anyone who’s interested,” Otto said.

Phone 902-455-1444 or e-mail cfbhfxcurling@eastlink.ca for more information. Masks are required inside the facility and while curling.