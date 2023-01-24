CFB Halifax 2023 Pink Shirt Day Campaign

By CFB Halifax Public Affairs

CFB Halifax is coming to you with its 2023 Pink Shirt Day t-shirt campaign! Pre-order your shirt today to show your support for respect and civility in the workplace. All proceeds from t-shirt sales will go toward the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign!

Pink Shirt Day 2023 will take place on February 22, 2023. CFB Halifax’s custom pink shirts can be pre-ordered online (link accessible via DWAN only) and picked up on Base prior to Pink Shirt Day. No payment will be taken online; your Pink Shirt Day unit rep/POC will follow-up with you via phone or e-mail to arrange for payment and delivery of your shirt(s). The custom t-shirts are $10 each (no tax, no shipping fee). Size small to 4XL available. Visit the MARLANT intranet splash page for more information.

In addition to online pre-orders, in-person t-shirt sales will take place across CFB Halifax (including 12 Wing Shearwater) from Monday, February 13 to Wednesday, February 22. More details on in-person sales locations will be released in the coming weeks.

CFB Halifax extends many thanks to returning Personnel Support Program (PSP) sponsors Fundy Textile & Design and The Authentic T-Shirt Company®/SanMar Canada for once again supporting this important awareness and fundraising initiative through their generous donation of 400 t-shirts!

Don’t miss out on getting your 2023 Pink Shirt Day t-shirt!

Call for photo submissions

CFB Halifax would love to see photos of local Defence Team members wearing their pink t-shirts! If interested, please send your photos to CFBHalifaxPublicAffairs@forces.gc.ca (or cfbhalifaxpublicaffairs@gmail.com by 2pm (Atlantic) on Pink Shirt Day, February 22.

About Pink Shirt Day

Pink Shirt Day is an annual celebration that encourages people to wear a pink shirt as a way to take a stand against bullying, while fostering compassion and raising awareness. Now a movement celebrated across the globe, Pink Shirt Day was inspired by an act of kindness in Nova Scotia: in 2007, David Shepherd and Travis Price of Berwick, Nova Scotia, bought and distributed 50 pink shirts after a 9th grade student named Charles McNeill was bullied for wearing a pink shirt on his first day of school. Today, Pink Shirt Day is all about working together to stop bullying by celebrating diversity, creating communities of respect and promoting positive social relationships. There are numerous benefits to creating a civil and respectful workplace. Practicing small, everyday acts of civility and kindness can go a long way to help everyone feel safe, comfortable, and respected. Pink Shirt Day 2023 takes place on February 22, 2023.