CFAV Glenevis back in service thanks to FMFCS

By Gabrielle Brunette,

Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott

The Canadian Forces Auxiliary Vessel (CFAV) Glenevis completed an extensive Docking Work Period (DWP) overhaul earlier this year at the Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Scott (FMFCS) and was undocked in May 2024.

The Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) and King’s Harbour Master (KHM) are awaiting the completion of two Naval Large Tugs, Canso and Stella Maris, for the East Coast. The new tugs are set to replace the entire Glen-class.

Glenevis was brought to FMFCS in October of 2022 for preventive maintenance and repairs. While FMFCS did not have experience providing maintenance work on the Glen-class tugs, they agreed to support the project to the best of their ability, working around Fleet Engineering Readiness requirements and balancing priorities in support of Halifax-class deployments and activities. This impacted progression of the DWP for Glenevis, as work on the tug had to be scheduled around other vessels.

Michael Garuk, Program Manager 3 at FMFCS, said the work on Glenevis was initially quoted at 24,000 hours, but as the work commenced on the tug, the extent of the project began to grow significantly. While the Glenevis was in good condition given its age – being first commissioned in 1976 – the team at FMFCS uncovered various hull related issues that needed to be addressed before the vessel could resume operational duties.

By May 2024, the project had grown an additional 24,900 hours. FMFCS conducted a variety of critical repairs and enhancements on Glenevis, such as replacing significant portions of the hull and old tanks, and completely repainting the vessel – to ensure the tug is ready to be sustained for a longer period.

This was an all-hands-on deck project, with teams from KHM and 39 shops involved across FMFCS. The workforce demonstrated immense adaptability, strength, and determination throughout, overcoming every obstacle thrown their way. Not only did the team adapt to working on an unfamiliar vessel, but they also worked overtime to ensure the successful refit of CFAV Glenevis.

Rick Taylor, KHM Engineering Superintendent, said that without support from FMFCS, the tug would otherwise not have been able to return to delivering towing and berthing capabilities for Canada’s growing fleet.

During the refit, FMFCS removed items from the tug that would not have been removed as part of routine preventive maintenance. This allowed for a better understanding of the vessel and fixes to issues that would have otherwise gone unnoticed.

Taylor said the Glenevis DWP provided all stakeholders with a reminder and better appreciation of the complexities in managing FMF resources and competing operational RCN demand signals. A significant level of resiliency and “outside the box” initiatives were instrumental in enabling FMF to get the job done. Of the work completed on Glenevis by FMF, the quality of work, particularly the steel repair, was impressive, he added.

The successful completion of the Glenevis overhaul highlights the repair facility’s ability to undertake complex projects and deliver high-quality results. Bravo Zulu to FMFCS.

Quick fact: The Glen-class vessels were first commissioned between 1975 and 1978, with three of the tugs home ported in Halifax, NS, and two in Esquimalt, BC. On average, the tugboats service about 163 operational days at sea and 112 operational days in their harbour, every year.