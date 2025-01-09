CF H Svcs to host virtual Warrior Care Conference

By DND

Defence Team members are invited to participate in the Warrior Care Conference, 5-6 February 2025, where distinguished speakers will share their insights on supporting ill and injured military personnel and veterans. This is a unique chance to learn about leading-edge research and best practices in prevention, support, and rehabilitation.

The 2025 Warrior Care conference will be entirely virtual. It is tailored for healthcare providers, researchers, mental health practitioners, and multidisciplinary support personnel. Anyone involved in the care, recovery, or support of ill and injured military personnel and veterans would find it valuable.

The conference is overseen by the UK Defence Medical Services, who hold the international chair of Warrior Care in the 21st Century. Canada is hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, and the Canadian Forces Health Services will be hosting the associated Warrior Care Conference 2025.

Warrior Care in the 21st Century fosters collaboration between military and medical services across partner nations. Our focus is on enhancing care through adaptive therapies and medical innovations for wounded, ill, and injured military personnel—both during service and in their post-service lives.

Conference topics will include physical rehabilitation, injury prevention, mental health and resilience, and more.

We are committed to ensuring that everyone can participate fully and meaningfully in this conference. Please let us know if you require any accommodations to attend fully in this virtual conference. Together, we can ensure that those who have served receive the best care and support possible, both in uniform and beyond.

For more information and to register: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/campaigns/warrior-care-conference-2025-warrior-care-in-the-21st-century.html