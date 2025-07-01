Celebrating Environment Week 2025

Conserving and protecting our environment with MARLANT

By Quinn Currie

Environmental Science Student,

MARLANT Safety and Environment

Coinciding with World Environment Day, which is held annually on June 5, Canadian Environment Week helps raise awareness of environmental issues that affect Canadians at home and abroad. Environment Week also celebrates Clean Air Day (the first Wednesday in June) and World Oceans Day (June 8) to remind us to care for both the visible and unseen aspects of our environment.

This year, Maritime Forces Atlantic (MARLANT) Safety and Environment highlighted the importance of conserving and protecting our environment by sharing ways to help ensure Canada’s natural beauty is protected now and for future generations. Daily emails provided a variety of suggestions on how members of the Defence Team can create a positive impact on the environment while also enjoying what our country has to offer.

Prior to Environment Week, Department of National Defence (DND) and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members were invited to participate in MARLANT Safety and Environment’s nature photo event. The event encouraged participants to share photos showcasing the beauty of Canada or other locations around the world. One submitted photo was included in each of our Environment Week daily emails, with three photos included in the final email of the week. These randomly selected submissions each received an inflatable solar-powered lantern provided by the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Halifax Energy Performance Contract, encouraging the use of clean, renewable energy.

From June 3 to 5, MARLANT Safety and Environment staff traveled around CFB Halifax, setting up booths at Windsor Park, Stadacona, and His Majesty’s Canadian Dockyard to engage the Defence Team on a variety of topics, including species at risk present at MARLANT properties, projects being implemented under CFB Halifax’s Energy Performance Contract, and how DND and the Royal Canadian Navy are meeting the requirements of environmental policy and legislation. Thanks go out to the Defence Team members who were eager to share their own stories about the actions they and their families are taking to help the environment.

MARLANT Safety and Environment also distributed reusable and sustainably made products throughout the week, such as bamboo cutlery, cooler bags, and tote bags. These items not only reduce single-use plastic waste but also promote a culture of sustainability within the Defence Team.

Although Environment Week has ended, our commitment to environmental sustainability continues. Every Defence Team member can contribute to conserving and protecting our environment. Simple actions like reducing energy consumption, participating in local clean-up events, and supporting renewable energy projects can make a significant difference.