CD presentation at MARLANT HQ N8

Lt(N) Graham Stark was presented with his Canadian Forces Decoration (CD) on September 23 by Cdr Matthew Otoupal, Formation Comptroller. This decoration is awarded to members who have completed 12 years of military service within the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). Lt(N) Stark joined the CAF in 2003 as a Reservist Infantryman in the 1st Nova Scotia Highlanders unit. He attended St. Mary’s University, graduating in 2009 with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance) degree. Later that year he commissioned from the ranks as an Army Logistics Officer. In 2019, he transferred elements and joined the Royal Canadian Navy. This Decoration is proudly awarded to Lt(N) Stark for his tireless work and professional excellence over the past 12 years.