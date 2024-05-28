Caribbean diving during Exercise Tradewinds

Members of Fleet Diving Unit (Atlantic) recently wrapped up participation in Exercise Tradewinds 2024, which was hosted in Barbados and sponsored by U.S. Southern Command. The multinational exercise featured 1,600 participants from 25 partner nations, including CAF representation from the dive team, medical staff, and HMCS Margaret Brooke, and others. Pictured here are Atlantic divers inspecting the shipwreck of MV Trident near Carlisle Bay, Barbados on May 9, as well as Canadian personnel leading a dive casualty scenario with colleagues from the Barbados Defence Forces on May 8.