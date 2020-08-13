Capt(N) Allen Fry takes command at CFMWC

On Thursday July 30, Capt(N) Allen Fry assumed command of the Canadian Forces Maritime Warfare Centre (CFMWC) from Capt(N) Jamie Tennant. The ceremony, overseen by Cmdre Christopher Robinson, Director General Naval Force Development, was not a traditional change of command ceremony in that it was conducted via video conference as a result of the ongoing global pandemic. Cmdre Robinson congratulated Capt(N) Fry on his new position and thanked Capt(N) Tennant for his hard work and commitment over the past two years as Commanding Officer. The Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, VAdm Art McDonald, and Command Chief Petty Officer, CPO1 David Steeves, were in the Halifax area and joined the ceremony in person. The officers, sailors, civilian and contractor staff of CFMWC are looking forward to working with Capt(N) Fry as he begins his tenure as Commanding Officer at CFMWC. From left: Capt(N) Tennant, Cmdre Robinson, and Capt(N) Fry.