CANSOFCOM hosting virtual job fair October 9

By Trident Staff

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members interested in learning more about careers in special operations will have an opportunity to connect directly with recruiters during an upcoming virtual job fair hosted by Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM).

The online event is scheduled for October 9 from 1 – 3 p.m. (AST) and will feature a live information session followed by a question-and-answer period with CANSOFCOM members from a variety of trades. The session is open to all Regular and Reserve Force members, regardless of occupation, and is designed to provide a closer look at what life and work is like within Canada’s special operations community.

Participants will be able to ask recruiters questions directly, learn about in-demand trades, and explore potential career paths within the command. Registration is required through Microsoft Teams, using a D365 account. The registration link can be found at: https://linktr.ee/cansofrecruiting.

CANSOFCOM is Canada’s high-readiness force, tasked with conducting specialized missions both at home and abroad. Members of the command are drawn from across the CAF, and those interested in applying must have achieved their operationally functional point (OFP) in their current trade, while also demonstrating the unique attributes and training needed to succeed in these demanding roles.