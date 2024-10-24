CANEX/SISIP give back to CFB Halifax

On October 10, CANEX and SISIP presented their annual contribution to the CFB Halifax Base Fund, which helps sponsor various events, services, and programs in support of the local Defence community. This year’s contribution totaled an impressive $219,679 and an official cheque presentation was held with Base Administration Commanding Officer, Cdr Tim Berryhill – accepting on behalf of CFB Halifax Base Commander Capt(N) Annick Fortin – and CPO1 Dan Doyle, Acting Base Chief Petty Officer.

Bravo Zulu to the CANEX and SISIP Financial teams for their ongoing support and dedication to the Defence Team!