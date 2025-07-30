Canadian Forces Housing Agency unveils five-year Strategic Plan

By DND

As the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) focuses on recruitment and retention amidst a nationwide housing crisis affecting its members across the country, the Canadian Forces Housing Agency (CFHA) recently launched its 2025–2030 Strategic Plan: Building Our Future. The plan outlines a revised mandate to provide diverse and sustainable housing solutions to support the current and future needs of the CAF.

Demographic changes within the CAF require CFHA to take a proactive approach to monitoring and forecasting housing trends. This approach allows the Agency to adapt its housing solutions to better support diverse family structures and dynamic lifestyles of service members. By staying ahead of these changes, CFHA can ensure that housing supply aligns with demand, meeting the needs of CAF members both now and in the future.

An additional $1.4 billion has been allocated to build 1,400 residential housing units (RHUs) and renovate 2,500 RHUs across Canada. This funding, provided through Our North, Strong and Free: A Renewed Vision for Canada’s Defence and Budget 2024, has enabled CFHA to accelerate the design and construction of 824 RHUs by 2029–2030, while future construction phases are currently being planned and will be released as soon as possible. To the previously announced 668 units, 124 will be added in Esquimalt and 32 in Trenton. The increase in the number of units built within the first stream of the Residential Portfolio Capital Investment Plan (RPCIP) Construction Program has been made possible by innovative plans and designs developed in collaboration with our partners such as Defence Construction Canada.

The Agency is also pursuing alternative acquisition strategies. These strategies include forming partnerships with the private sector through leases, service arrangements and other solutions, as well as supporting broader federal housing initiatives aimed at increasing housing availability for both CAF members and Canadians at large. Expanding on-base housing will help fulfill the accommodation needs of military personnel while also alleviating housing demand in surrounding communities.

For CFHA to create a resilient and responsive housing program that supports the well-being and readiness of Canada’s military personnel, the Agency has revised its strategic priorities to establish four pillars:

Meet current and future housing needs of the CAF

Elevate the customer experience

Enhance the employee experience

Modernize the business

CFHA is committed to building a high-quality workforce and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence resulting in exemplary military communities that support the well-being and readiness of Canada’s military personnel.

