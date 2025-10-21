Canadian Coast Guard welcomed to Defence Team

By Trident Staff

After announcing in September that the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) would be integrated into Canada’s Defence Team, Department of National Defence and CCG leadership gathered in Dartmouth on October 10 for a formal ceremony to mark the transition.

“Geography does not protect Canada the way it once did. This is especially true in the Arctic, where our adversaries and competitors are eyeing the region,” said General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, in explaining the rationale behind the shift.

The CCG will remain a civilian Special Operating Agency with operational autonomy over its missions, personnel and assets, with no plans to arm CCG personnel or vessels. The move will enable closer coordination between the CCG and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) during emergencies, as well as in areas like shared intelligence gathering at sea.

The CCG will also continue fulfilling its long-established roles, including search and rescue, environmental response, ocean research, and fisheries enforcement.

“We’ve worked with the Navy and with the Canadian Armed Forces for decades; now it will be seamless,” said CCG Commissioner Mario Pelletier.

The federal government has described the inclusion of the Canadian Coast Guard in the Defence Team as an important milestone, highlighting its commitment to bolstering maritime security, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, and maintaining a strong, unified presence in Canada’s waters.

For more information on the transition as it becomes available, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/campaigns/transition-of-the-canadian-coast-guard-into-national-defence.html