Canada chooses German submarine design for future fleet

By Trident Staff

Prime Minister Mark Carney was back in Halifax on July 6, stepping aboard a Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) ship for the second time this year to announce a major decision regarding the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) and the future of the Canadian Submarine Force.

Speaking on the flight deck of HMCS Robert Hampton Gray, the Prime Minister said the Government of Canada has selected Germany’s Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) as the preferred supplier to deliver Canada’s next fleet of submarines to the RCN. This means Canada will now enter negotiations with TKMS, with a goal of finalizing contracting by the end of 2027 and delivery of the first four (of up to 12) submarines by 2034.

The RCN’s current fleet of Victoria-class submarines, though aging, will remain operational in the meantime, with the class scheduled for retirement in the mid-to-late 2030s.

With ultra-low acoustic and magnetic signatures, TKMS’ 212CD submarine is designed to be one of the stealthiest submarines in the world. The same design is currently in development for the navies of Germany and Norway.

“It is capable of Arctic patrol, undersea surveillance, special forces deployment, and it is fully NATO-interoperable. These submarines provide an unparalleled combination of advanced technology and lethality that will enable the RCN to detect, track, deter and, if necessary, defeat adversaries in all three oceans bordering Canada,” reads a statement issued following the announcement.

“These are among the most advanced submarines ever built,” added Prime Minister Carney, speaking in Halifax.

He said the CPSP is set to be the largest defence procurement project in Canadian history, part of an overall boosting of Canada’s defence, which also includes the recent delivery of Arctic and Offshore Patrol Vessels and the ongoing construction of River Class Destroyers for the RCN.

“We face numerous and growing threats, from incursions in our Arctic to attacks in our cyberspace. The nature of warfare is changing rapidly… The world has changed and Canada must change with it. Nowhere is that more evident than on our seas and in our Arctic.”

The Department of National Defence says the CPSP, by delivering new submarines for Canada, will advance the country’s broader commitments to sovereignty, continental defence, and collective security with allies, including through the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).