Each year, the Moose Hide Campaign encourages people from coast to coast to coast to commit to ending gender-based violence and advancing reconciliation. Grounded in Indigenous ceremony and traditional teachings, the campaign invites people from all backgrounds to stand in solidarity and participate in fostering safe communities. This year, the Moose Hide Campaign Day falls on Thursday, May 15 – a day to take action by wearing the moose hide pin and by participating in local and/or virtual events. All Defence Team members are encouraged to take part in this important day of reflection, education, and reconciliation.

The MARLANT Atlantic Defence Indigenous Advisory Group (ADIAG) invites all local Defence Team members to wear the moose hide pin from May 15-23, 2025 . The pin can be worn by both DND civilians and CAF members (on operational dress only – as per poppy). For an allotment of moose hide pins, please contact OCdt Morsy (saif.morsy@forces.gc.ca) or CPO2 Delaronde (cheyanne.delaronde@forces.gc.ca).