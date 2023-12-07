Calling nominations for the Deputy Minister (DM) Commendations Wellness award

By DND

Do you know a Defence Team member or Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member who has significantly improved mental and physical well-being in the workplace? If they’ve had a positive impact on you, it’s your turn to return the favor by nominating them for the DM Commendations Wellness award. Submit a nomination by December 29, 2023!

To be eligible for the DM Commendations Wellness award, the individual or team (up to 10 members) must meet the following criteria between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023:

Work towards improving the lives of their colleagues;

Seek opportunities to promote physical, mental, emotional and psychological well-being;

Promote work-life balance and hybrid work;

Demonstrate a sense of care for the Defence Team community through their involvement in various activities, committees, and National Defence events.

To access the nomination form, contact the Corporate Awards and Recognition Secretariat (awards-recompenses@forces.gc.ca).