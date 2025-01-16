CAF Systemic Racism Notice of Settlement 

This message deals with topics that may bring up a range of difficult emotions and we recognize some people may not want to read further. Support services are available.

Have you experienced racial discrimination and/or racial harassment in connection with your military service? If so, the Federal Court has approved a final settlement agreement that might affect you. Learn more about the lawsuit and the final settlement agreement, including next steps if you wish to opt-out or submit a claim: https://www.classaction.deloitte.ca/en-CA/caf-racism-class-action/