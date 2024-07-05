CAF Systemic Racism Class Action – Federal Court Agrees to Proposed Notice of the CAF Systemic Racism class action lawsuit

On April 2, 2024, the Federal Court approved the notice of a proposed settlement of a class action for current and former members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) who experienced racial discrimination and/or racial harassment in connection with their military service.

The proposed settlement provides individual payments, the option to participate in a restorative engagement process, and other systemic relief measures to improve the organizational culture and systems within the CAF with the objective of addressing and eliminating racial discrimination and racial harassment in the CAF.

A hearing to determine if the proposed settlement is fair, reasonable, and in the best interest of the Class Members is scheduled for 16 July 2024 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

To learn more about the proposed settlement agreement, visit the class action website at Canadian Armed Forces Racism Class Action (forcesaction.com) or call (902-420-3322).