CAF supports Nova Scotia wildfire response

After the federal government approved a request from the province of Nova Scotia for Canadian Armed Forces help in response to a series of wildfires, a team from 5th Canadian Division’s Immediate Response Unit were deployed from 5 CDSB Gagetown to begin providing assistance as part of Operation Lentus. Crews initially received wildland firefighting training over the weekend of June 3-4, and are now engaged with local authorities to determine how they can best be of use. A CAF Liaison Officer has also been integrated into the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre to help assess the situation and assist with planning efforts. Plans are for CAF resources to be provided for an initial period of three weeks, with a one-week possible extension.