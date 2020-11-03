CAF Sports Day held in person and online

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

The eighth annual addition of Canadian Armed Forces Sports Day was held across the country on October 22, with military members taking some time away from the workplace to safely participate in a variety of activities, both live in person and virtually.

In the Halifax region, there were options to participate at both HMC Dockyard and Stadacona, as well as at 12 Wing Shearwater, with individual sports like swimming and yoga offered, along with team events like ball hockey and dodgeball.

“It’s a little different and a little smaller than in previous years, but we’re happy to still have Sports Day and to see people having a good time, and it’s nice to have the virtual element to let more people get involved” said PSP Halifax Fitness and Sports Coordinator Kevin Miller, who was on site for ball hockey in the new parking lot in the former Stadplex gym location.

Along with the in-person Sports Day events, CAF personnel, as well as members of the wider Defence Community, were encouraged to submit walking, running or cycling distances and times from any day between October 22-31 to be included in the final participation numbers, with many also posting their virtual workouts to social media.

The handful of live events were well attended, including more than a dozen participants on hand for Yoga at St. Brendan’s Chapel. Among them was Trinity member S2 Maude LaFortune, who signed up for her first ever yoga class, as well as seasoned yoga practitioner PO2 Hamish Gordon of the Stadacona Band.

“I was 46 when I joined the military,” PO2 Gordon said, adding he believes having a good level of fitness at that age helped him to successfully complete his Basic Military Qualification.

In a message to CFB Halifax just prior to Sports Day, Base Commander Capt(N) Sean Williams encouraged members to get involved any way they can, and said sports are a great way to spend some time with colleagues and take a mental break.

“Sports play an important role in the Defence Community, helping to bring members together, inspiring teamwork, self discipline and commitment, all while improving our team’s physical fitness.”