CAF Sports Day 2021 in Halifax

By Trident Staff,

For the second year in a row, Personnel Support Programs Halifax hosted a pared-down version of the Canadian Armed Forces’ annual celebration of sport. Military members at Stadacona kicked off CAF Sports Day on October 21 with a morning run, and others signed up for soccer or ball hockey through the morning. On the other side of the harbour, Hartlen Point Golf Course hosted a longest-drive competition for those more inclined to break out the golf clubs.

PSP staff at 12 Wing Shearwater followed up with their own Sports day on October 29.

“It’s great to see people out participating, even if numbers are lower than in other years,” said PSP Fitness and Sports Coordinator Kevin Miller.

“We know sports hasn’t been at the top of people’s minds, so this is a good way to remind them of our programs, that we’re here and sports will be back,” he added.

All Sports Day activities complied with COVID-19 health restrictions, including proof of double vaccination being required for participation.