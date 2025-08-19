CAF soccer teams host Royal Navy in friendly summer series

By Ryan Melanson,

Trident Staff

Canada’s CISM (Conseil international du sport militaire) men’s and women’s soccer teams welcomed opponents from the Royal Navy to Halifax from July 23–26 for a spirited international friendly series. Over four matches played in Halifax and Dartmouth, the teams showcased the growing strength of military soccer on both sides of the Atlantic, with strong performances on both sides and camaraderie on full display after the final whistle.

The teams each faced off twice, once on July 23, and again on July 26. The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) men played to a 3-3 draw in the first match, then fell 5-0 in the rematch. On the women’s side, Canada secured a hard-fought 2-0 win in the opener, but lost 1-0 in the second game after a late goal from the Royal Navy.

The matches were “friendlies” in every sense of the word, with plenty of pleasantries exchanged after the series wrapped up on July 26. Representatives from the Royal Navy Football Association said they were thrilled with the opportunity to test their game against some of our region’s best, including not just the CAF CISM teams, but also local sides like the HFX Wanderers FC and United DFC.

Lieutenant (N) Carrie Wood, co-captain of the CISM women’s team for the series, said the team was excited for the opportunity to play in Halifax and showcase the results of their hard work and training in front of a home crowd.

“There is always an advantage when you have support in the stands. It can help with momentum during the game and creates a very exciting environment.”

The week in Halifax marked just the second time this year the CISM women’s team trained together as a full roster, following a camp in Kingston, Ontario this past March.

“It gives us another opportunity to grow as a program and showcase the quality of women’s sport in the CAF, hopefully helping to grow the program with members.”

When not training as a full team, both CISM squads follow individual conditioning and technical skill programs to stay sharp remotely. Members from specific regions also meet for camps when possible.

It’s all in preparation for future international competition, including CISM tournaments in 2026 and the next Military World Games, set for 2027 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In the near term, players will shift focus and prepare to compete with their respective CAF regional teams at upcoming regional and national championships.