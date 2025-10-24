CAF members race on the Northwest Arm

By Trident Staff

More than two dozen Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members from across all elements and components hit the water in Halifax on October 2-3 for a spirited two-day regatta hosted by Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax at the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron (RNSYS).

This recreation opportunity for sailing enthusiasts brought together six teams to compete in a series of more than a dozen races using the RNSYS’s J/22 sailboats in the Northwest Arm. Lieutenant-Commander (LCdr) Kevin Pallard, who also manages the CAF’s international CISM sailing program, led the organizational efforts alongside PSP staff and joined in the competition himself.

“The level of interest in this event was phenomenal,” LCdr Pallard said, noting that limited spots meant some interested members had to be turned away.

“RNSYS was also an excellent host and provided good race management.”

Despite light and shifty winds on the first day that spread the fleet across the course, the sailors enjoyed steadier conditions on the second day, resulting in tight racing and a few photo finishes.

After two days of competition, a team representing His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Scotian, skippered by Master Sailor Dylan Scott and crewed by Alex Harvey, Anthony Newton, and Andrew Saweczko, took first place. The team of Jesline Baker, Samantha Jamieson, Brendan Puddington, and Carissa Dort finished second, while the all-MarTech crew of Nicolaas Smies, Christopher Walker, Zack Morris, and Gordon Shanahan placed third.

With the strong turnout and enthusiasm from participants, LCdr Pallard said he hopes to work with PSP and the CAF sailing community to support more opportunities in the future.