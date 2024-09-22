CAF Imagery Contest: Submissions due by October 15

By DND

The 57th annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Imagery Contest is now accepting submissions! The annual contest held by Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) runs from September 1 to October 15, 2024, and is open to all CF One members.

From experts to enthusiasts, showcase the vibrancy of the CAF Community through your lens! You can be a service member, family member or friend, we invite you to enter your most compelling photographs that capture the spirit of the CAF family through your eyes.

Submissions will be accepted in the following categories:

Military Community Life

Military Operations

Canadian Pride

You can enter for a chance to WIN a WestJet voucher for two (2) round trip tickets*! We would like to thank WestJet for their continued support of the contest and of the Canadian Armed Forces.

In collaboration with the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) to commemorate the Centennial, CFMWS is also hosting a new category on their behalf this year: Your Air Force. This category will celebrate the RCAF’s significant milestone of 100 years of independent service to Canadians. Thirteen (13) winners will have their photos printed in a Centennial Commemorative Calendar and receive a special prize from the RCAF Centennial Committee.

For five decades, the CAF Imagery Contest has been celebrating the talented photographers who capture life in CAF communities from coast to coast. As you take photos, keep the CAF Imagery Contest in mind. Family gatherings, scenic vacations, sports tournaments, or special work events…the possibilities are endless!