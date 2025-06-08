CAF/DND Eagle Staff passes to new keepers in Halifax

By Nathan Stone,

Trident Staff

A new generation of Indigenous Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members has taken up the responsibility of bearing the CAF/DND Eagle Staff.

The change occurred during a ceremony at His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Scotian on May 22. The event served to honour the significance of the Eagle Staff and its creators, while also marking Indigenous Awareness Week (IAW) 2025.

Eagle staffs are used in many Indigenous cultures as symbols of honour, says Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class (CPO2) Eli Langley, one of the new keepers.

“The Eagle Staff represents Indigenous people in the CAF at appropriate events, and it is sacred. It stands for us and helps keep us moving forward on a good path and in a good way.”

CPO2 Langley is joined by Master Warrant Officers (MWO) Sheldon Quinn and Rob Brown as co-keepers of the staff. All three have prepared for this duty over the last two years through their work with the Canadian Forces Eagle Staff Council, CPO2 Langley added.

Created nearly two decades ago, the CAF/DND Eagle Staff incorporates elements that honour the Indigenous peoples of Canada: a Métis sash, an ash bow, a medicine pouch, a replica narwhal tusk, and a column of 13 eagle feathers, symbolizing both the 13 moons of the lunar calendar and the Indigenous peoples of every province and territory. The staff also bears the flags of Canada as well as its provinces and territories and is crowned with an antler carved in the shape of an eagle.

During the hand-over ceremony, the staff was carefully taken apart, each piece was smudged, and the staff was then reassembled by its new keepers.

Since its creation, the staff has represented the contributions of Indigenous CAF members during ceremonies across Canada and abroad, including visits to the Netherlands for Second World War remembrance events.

Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class (Retired) and Honorary Captain (Navy) Debbie Eisan, an Elder from Batchewana First Nation, created the staff alongside Petty Officer 2nd Class (Retired) Chris Innes. Other original creators of the Eagle Staff present for the event included Warrant Officer (Ret’d) Tony Parsons, and PO2 (Ret’d) Kenny Bennett.

“Many years ago, I never imagined I would be here doing this,” H Capt (N) Eisan said during the events at HMCS Scotian, expressing gratitude for the respect now accorded to the Eagle Staff within the Defence community.

A large crowd enjoyed a celebration of Indigenous culture featuring music, dancing, and traditional food. The day was organized by the Defence Indigenous Advisory Group and the Maritime Forces Atlantic Employment Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion team.

Eastern Eagle provided drumming and vocals while dancers performed traditional Grass and Jingle dances, and guests were served moose-meat stew for lunch.

Lieutenant-General (LGen) Michael Wright, Commander of the Canadian Army, attended as Defence Team Champion for Indigenous Peoples and military co-chair of the Defence Team Indigenous Affairs Committee.

He reflected on the theme of IAW 2025:

“We often speak of Indigenous Peoples in a historical sense, and that history matters. This year’s theme, The Difference You Make Today Counts in All Our Tomorrows, reminds us that history continues to be written every day, and what we do now will have lasting impacts.”

LGen Wright encouraged CAF members to celebrate Indigenous contributions to Canada’s defence and to keep advancing reconciliation.

“Many small steps make a journey, and if each of us commits to taking small steps of our own, we will all keep moving forward together.”