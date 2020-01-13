CAF Chief Soccer Official wanted

Search underway for new CAF Chief Soccer Official

By Trident Staff,

Are you passionate about soccer? Do you have officiating experience or deep technical knowledge of the sport? The Canadian Armed Forces Sports Office (CAFSO) is currently seeking a new Chief Official for CAF Soccer, and anyone interested is encouraged to apply. This is a four-year voluntary position that includes participation in the CAF National Soccer Championship tournament from 2021-2024.

The Chief Official will be selected based on their technical background and sporting experience, and will also be scored from an interview based on factors like teamwork, communication, and leadership. References may also be contacted before confirming the successful candidate.

The role comes with a number of responsibilities, including advising the CAFSO, host base and teams, supervising and arranging training for all officials and scorekeepers, inspecting playing facilities, attending post-tournament meetings, and more.

The goal is to have the position filled by June 2020, and the deadline for applications to be received by the CAFSO is June 1. The full list of criteria and more application information is available at https://www.cafconnection.ca/National/Programs-Services/For-Military-Personnel/Military-Sports/CAF-Sports/Soccer.aspx – or by reaching out to Canadian Armed Forces Sports Manager Denis Gaboury at CSN 995-7605 or Denis.Gaboury@forces.gc.ca.