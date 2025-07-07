CAF athletes turn out for Fleet Week run

By Trident Staff

Hundreds of runners hit the streets of North End Halifax on the morning of June 22, capping off a week of naval celebration with the Halifax International Fleet Week Run. Modelled after the classic Navy 10K but held earlier in the summer to align with Fleet Week festivities, the event drew a mix of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, local runners, and community supporters.

Commodore (Cmdre) Jacob French, Commander Canadian Fleet Atlantic, was one of several senior Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) leaders on hand. He thanked those assembled for supporting Fleet Week by signing up, as well as Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Halifax staff and sponsors for their work organizing and supporting the event.

“It’s a great day for a run,” he said. “This is something that brings the Navy and the community together, and to have it happen during Fleet Week is special.”

Cmdre French was joined on site by Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, Commander RCN, and Captain(N) Annick Fortin, Commander CFB Halifax, who both ran the 5K event before getting back in uniform and hastily moving on to further Fleet Week activities at the waterfront.

The run offered both 5K and 10K options, with participants enjoying a scenic route through Halifax’s historic North End. Top finishing times for the day included:

10K Men

Overall + Military winner: Lt Hunter Phinney (35:13)

10K Women

Overall winner: Erin Maclean Coates (37:42)

Military winner: S1 Myah White (49:41)

5K Men

Overall + Military winner: S1 Neil Lang (16:42)

5k Women

Overall winner: Kaili Van Vulpen (18:24)

Military winner: Sgt Joanne Henneberry (21:38)